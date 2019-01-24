Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful
Barkhuizen was suspended after a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in a grade R class at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke went viral, sparking widespread outrage.
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has ordered Elana Barkhuizen to return to work immediately as her suspension was unlawful.
Barkhuizen was suspended after a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in a grade R class at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke went viral, sparking widespread outrage.
More to follow.
[JUST IN] #SchweizerReneke The Labour Court has ordered Elana Barkhuizen return to work immediately as her suspension was unlawful. TK pic.twitter.com/cfOXAIt4Ff— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
#SchweizerReneke [WATCH] Elana Barkhuizen celebrates with Solidarity as Labour Court rules in her favour. She’s been ordered to rerurn to work from tomorrow. TK pic.twitter.com/dt61gQzpRE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
