Court rules Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful

Barkhuizen was suspended after a picture showing black and white pupils seated separately in a grade R class at Laerskool Schweizer Reneke went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has ordered Elana Barkhuizen to return to work immediately as her suspension was unlawful.

[JUST IN] #SchweizerReneke The Labour Court has ordered Elana Barkhuizen return to work immediately as her suspension was unlawful. TK pic.twitter.com/cfOXAIt4Ff — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019