Court confirms corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma provisionally withdrawn
The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has confirmed that the corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma have been provisionally withdrawn.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma's corruption charges have been provisionally withdrawn.
The son of former President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning.
The NPA says that it is unable to continue with the case for now because former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas's evidence at the Zondo Commission has not yet been finalised.
Jonas claimed that Zuma facilitated a meeting between him and the Gupta brothers where he was offered R600 million to take up the position of finance minister.
