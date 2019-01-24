Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma to be officially withdrawn
Former President Jacob Zuma's son had been charged in connection with alleged corrupt activities relating to the controversial Free State dairy farm project involving the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma are expected to be officially withdrawn in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
Duduzane is expected to return to court for a brief appearance where the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will withdraw charges against him for now.
It’s a relief for the 34-year-old businessman whose name featured prominently at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Last year, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas testified about how a Gupta brother offered him R600 million to accept the position of Finance Minister.
This, he said, was at a meeting facilitated by Duduzane.
In an affidavit to the Zondo commission, the former president’s son denied the claims but admitted to meeting with Jonas to discuss apparent blackmail claims against the former deputy minister.
Zuma has enjoyed a close relationship with the Guptas but has denied any illegal dealings between himself and the controversial family.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
