Cele expected to respond to Mcbride ultimatum over renewal of Ipid contract

The minister informed McBride last week that he had decided not to extend or renew his contract which officially comes to an end at the end of next month.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Minister of Police Bheki Cele addressed the media on the security details and police deployment at the FNB Stadium during the Global Citizen Festival. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
11 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele has been given until on Thursday to respond to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride's ultimatum to withdraw his decision not to extend his contract or face legal action.

The minister informed McBride last week that he had decided not to extend or renew his contract which officially comes to an end at the end of next month.

McBride's office has forged ahead with several high-profile cases which have implicated senior police management, including top boss Khehla Sitole in tender fraud and corruption.

Ipid head McBride looks set to invoke the 2016 Constitutional Court ruling which established the police watchdog body’s independence from ministerial authority.

He has asked Cele to withdraw his decision not to renew his contract, saying that decision is not his to make.

McBride says it is vested with the relevant parliamentary committee as the body ultimately responsible for appointing Ipid’s executive director.

He warned Cele that by unilaterally deciding a matter related to his contract, the minister had acted unlawfully and in violation of the constitutionally entrenched independence of Ipid.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

