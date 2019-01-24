Case against surviving Vlakfontein murder accused Khupe postponed
The postponement comes after the death of Khupe’s co-accused Ernest Mabaso, who reportedly hung himself in his Cape Town jail cell last week.
JOHANNESBURG – The case against Vlakfontein murder accused Fita Khupe has been postponed at the Protea Magistrates Court until later this month.
The pair are accused of killing seven members of the same family in Vlakfontein in October last year and burying them at their home.
The police's Kay Makhubele says Khupe will still make an appearance.
"I understand the police have just arrived yesterday who were out with him for further investigation. Indeed, a case has been opened and the matter will be referred to Ipid for further investigation."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
