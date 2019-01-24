Cardi B lands Las Vegas residency
The 26-year-old rap star is set to perform at KAOS, a day club and nightclub complex in Sin City, where the venue is expected to open its doors in April.
The new KAOS venue - which is part of a broad renovation plan by the Palms Casino Resort - features more pools than any other venue in North America, as well as a 360-degree DJ booth.
Other big-name stars set to perform at KAOS include G-Eazy, Kaskade, Above & Beyond and Skrillex, all of whom have been handed residencies of their own.
Cardi B released her debut studio album in 2018 and is already one of the most talked-about artists in the world.
But the Bodak Yellow hitmaker previously confessed she was a little bit happier before she was famous.
Cardi B - who has six-month-old daughter Kulture with fellow rapper Offset - shared: "My family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future ... Even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don't even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."
Despite this, Cardi B is working hard to provide the best possible life for her daughter.
She shared: "This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working. I don't want to live in a small Bronx apartment. I don't want to have three kids that got to share one room. I don't want my kids to go to school and get gang-affiliated. I don't want to do welfare. I don't."
