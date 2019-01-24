Beyonce 'dreams of winning an Academy Award'
Pop icon Beyonce Knowles has ambitions of winning an Oscar, according to Sir Michael Caine.
LONDON - Pop icon Beyonce Knowles has ambitions of winning an Oscar, according to Sir Michael Caine.
The 85-year-old actor - who is a two-time Academy Award winner - has revealed that Beyonce spoke to him about her acting ambitions when they were working together on the 2002 comedy movie Austin Powers in Goldmember.
Michael - who knows the chart-topping singer as 'Be-yons' - told Rolling Stone magazine: "I knew she was a singer and had a group [Destiny's Child]. I asked her one day, 'What do you want to do with your life, Be-yons? And she said, 'I want to win the Academy Award for acting.'"
Caine thinks Knowles - who has also starred in movies like The Pink Panther and Dreamgirls - is a "competent actress".
Recalling the experience of working with the singer, Caine explained: "She was very good in the movie, a very competent actress, and I thought she could get somewhere with this. She's gone far beyond my world. She's so big now."
Meanwhile, Caine also revealed he no longer frets about reviews of his films.
The veteran star endured a "very hellish time" during his youth, but as he's aged, Caine has found a sense of calm in his life.
Asked what advice he would give to his younger self, he explained: "If you're going through hell, keep going.
"I had a very hellish time when I was young. I came out of the army when I was 20 and immediately succumbed to malaria I'd picked up in Korea. I came out the other side, but you've just got to keep going.
"Also, you can't ruin my career now by giving me a bad review. I'm all right. I'm OK now. I got to a certain age where I went, 'OK, it's all right, mate. Stop worrying.'"
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.