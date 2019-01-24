Agrizzi details how former NPA boss Simelane helped Bosasa
Ex-Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi says Menzi Simelane helped the facilities management company stave off an investigation into dodgy tenders.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture inquiry that former prosecutions boss Menzi Simelane helped the facilities management company stave off an investigation into dodgy tenders and the prosecution of its staff over bribes paid to correctional services officials.
The Zondo Commission has been interrogating a host of documents from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which Agrizzi says were obtained with the assistance of former correctional services head Linda Mti.
In one of those letters, Simelane instructs his staff to withdraw from the case until a police docket has been opened.
In another letter, the former prosecutor turned Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach raises concerns about Mti's status in the event of a media leak about the case after he went on to serve as the head of security for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
“Before we received the assistance of Advocate Menzi Simelane, it was very tense at that stage because we wanted to close down, there were new contracts to be renewed. So, I’d be getting reports either verbally or in writing on a weekly or every second-week basis.”
Bosasa even had in its possession, a list of witnesses there were to be interviewed by the hawks.
“From this information, go interview the witnesses and quite easily it’s very easy to manipulate when you’ve lots of cash.”
Earlier on Thursday, Agrizzi told the commission that top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi both received bribes from Bosasa in exchange for information.
