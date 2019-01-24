Popular Topics
Andre Hanekom's wife maintains charges were 'a cooked up fabrication'

Hanekom, who is a South African, was being held as a suspected terrorist in Mozambique and died in custody on Wednesday.

Francis and Andre Hanekom. Picture: @francis.hanekom.3/Facebook.com.
Francis and Andre Hanekom. Picture: @francis.hanekom.3/Facebook.com.
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - While authorities are investigating the death of Andre Hanekom, who died in custody in Mozambique on Wednesday, the family is still dealing with the tragic loss.

Hanekom, who is a South African, was being held as a suspected terrorist in Mozambique.

The 61-year-old man lived in Mozambique for 26 years.

Andre's wife Francis: "How dare they? Are they stupid? Everybody knows that he's not involved with that. This is a cooked up fabrication. Everybody must know it because he is so well known."

Francis explains what he did in the country.

"He had a marina. He'd identified the spot because of the way that the channel entered into the bay. He obtained the property to be able to fit the marina with the logistical services for the upcoming gas project."

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya has said that South Africa’s High Commissioner in Maputo has been ordered to investigate the death.

