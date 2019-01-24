Airlink temporarily suspends JHB-Mthatha route after downgrade

The airport has been downgraded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Regional airline Airlink has temporarily suspended its Johannesburg-Mthatha route due to the downgrading of its airport by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

The airport has been downgraded by the authority with immediate effect.

Airlink says it will be working with Mthatha officials to re-accommodate its passengers and implement an interim solution.

It says smaller aircraft will have to be used in the meantime.

Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster says: “For immediate contingencies, for tomorrow we have contacted all our passengers and customers to attempt to make alternative arrangements as best as we can by rerouting them via East London or offering them refunds.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)