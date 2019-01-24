Jiba, Mrwebi received bribes from Bosasa, Agrizzi tells inquiry

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi alleged that they received bribes to help quash a criminal investigation into the company, now known as African Global Operations.

CAPE TOWN - Top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have been fingered in bribery at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

The pair is currently facing a separate inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

On Thursday, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi alleged that they received bribes to help quash a criminal investigation into the company, now known as African Global Operations.

Angelo Agrizzi says that once a Special Investigating Unit report on dodgy tenders at Correctional Services had been released, Bosasa had to fend off criminal investigations into its operations and its executives.

He alleges that former prisons boss Linda Mti suggested at a meeting at his house that certain people within the National Prosecuting Authority needed to be "sorted out".

This meant that they should receive bribe money.

Agrizzi says Mti gave two top prosecutors each code names so they wouldn't be compromised.

"He called Nomgcoba Jiba 'Snake' because she was very alert and poised to strike and she was poison. Lawrence Mrwebi he called 'Snail', because he was slow, very lethargic and wouldn't get anything done."

Agrizzi says Jiba received R100,000 a month, while Mrwebi received R10,000.

