Agrizzi reveals journalists were paid to provide information to Bosasa
Agrizzi is back in the witness seat for a seventh day on Thursday and is revealing who received bribes from the company.
CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission of inquiry that the facilities company paid journalists to provide it with information.
He says that former Correctional Services Commissioner Zach Modise, who retired in 2017, was paid between R10,000 and R20,000 a month between 2007 and 2016.
#StateCaptureInquiry Angelo Agrizzi testifying for a 7th day. He's dealing with the lists he compiled in 2016 of correctional services officials who were to be paid bribes. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2019
Agrizzi said that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month in cash from which he was to pay Modise and journalists who haven’t been named.
Agzrizzi said the journalists were paid to “presumably” write good stories about Bosasa.
WATCH: Day 7 of Agrizzi testimony at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
