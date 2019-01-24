Agrizzi reveals journalists were paid to provide information to Bosasa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
Go

Agrizzi reveals journalists were paid to provide information to Bosasa

Agrizzi is back in the witness seat for a seventh day on Thursday and is revealing who received bribes from the company.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on the third day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi on the third day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission of inquiry that the facilities company paid journalists to provide it with information.

Agrizzi is back in the witness seat for a seventh day on Thursday and is revealing who received bribes from the company.

He says that former Correctional Services Commissioner Zach Modise, who retired in 2017, was paid between R10,000 and R20,000 a month between 2007 and 2016.

Agrizzi said that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month in cash from which he was to pay Modise and journalists who haven’t been named.

Agzrizzi said the journalists were paid to “presumably” write good stories about Bosasa.

WATCH: Day 7 of Agrizzi testimony at Zondo Commission

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA