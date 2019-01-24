Agrizzi expected to detail Bosasa's payments to Correctional Services officials

On Wednesday, Agrizzi confirmed the findings of an extensive investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into corruption and tender rigging at the Correctional Services department conducted ten years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to testify for a seventh day before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Wednesday, Agrizzi confirmed the findings of an extensive investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into corruption and tender rigging at the Correctional Services department conducted ten years ago.

He also confirmed the frenzied purging of documents from computers and servers ahead of that investigation.

Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture inquiry that he would meet with Bosasa chief Gavin Watson once a month to discuss a list of Correctional Services officials to bribe with cash, after former prisons boss Linda Mti resigned, and Patrick Gillingham had been demoted.

"It was decided that we were sitting between the deep blue sea and the Egyptians were trying to chase us. So they decided it would be better if we had certain people in place to look after the contracts."

Agrizzi says that he would draw up a list of names, make up a code for each of them, and then money kept in a special safe would be packed in grey plastic security bags to give to them.

He says that he would usually destroy these lists but discovered some of them in an unused briefcase, and they are included in his affidavit.

Agrizzi is expected to shed more details on these payments today.