Zimbabwe’s civil servants threaten to go on strike over salaries

At a press conference on Wednesday, representatives of civil servants said the government’s latest pay offer falls way short of their demands.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s civil servants look set to go on strike on Friday in a move that will add pressure to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, which is already reeling from the effects of a three-day shutdown last week.

At a press conference on Wednesday, representatives of civil servants said the government’s latest pay offer falls way short of their demands.

This was a press conference of the Apex Council, which represents tens of thousands of civil servants.

Secretary David Dzatsunga says the government’s latest pay offer falls short by $1,219 for the lowest paid worker.

He says a deadline given to the government to meet its demands expires on Friday and the council won’t be liable for what happens after that.

A strike now would add more pressure on Mnangagwa’s government after last week’s three-day national shutdown and a doctor’s strike in December.