[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa briefing at WEF in Davos

DAVOS - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding a briefing at the World Economic Forum where he is providing a global update on the country's economy and its drive to boost investment.

Ramaphosa is attending the forum in Davos, Switzerland, together with the Ministers of Finance and International Relations, in the hopes of strengthening partnerships for economic growth in South Africa.

