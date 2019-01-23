[WATCH] 'Let your voice be heard' - Zuma urges youth to register to vote
Voting stations across the country will be opened on Saturday and Sunday to allow voters to register to participate in the general polls later this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has urged young South Africans eligible to vote for the first time to register to do so during this weekend's final voter registration drive.
"I been busy with some political work in the last few weeks, but seeing that this week is the last week of registration... I thought it was absolutely important to remind all of you, all citizens, to go over this weekend to register.
"So get out and vote, particularly the young people who are the first voters..."
I thought I should take some time to remind you about the final voter registration weekend for 2019 elections. Let your voice be heard pic.twitter.com/5fHSPKwHTc— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 23, 2019
