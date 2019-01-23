[WATCH] Motsoeneng; 'This is why you should vote for me'

Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains to Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser how his party, the African Content Movement, will tackle the education system and make it better.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO and now president of the African Content Movement (ACM) Hlaudi Motsoeneng says South Africans should vote for his party because it will change the education system for the better.

Motsoeneng explains to Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser that university graduates struggle to find job opportunities because they are required to have work experience.

He says his party will push for universities to teach 50% theory and 50% practicals.

Watch the interview below for more.