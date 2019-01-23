[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hits
Oliver Mtukudzi died in Harare, Zimbabwe, earlier on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The news of Zimbabwean jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi's passing has made many of his fans across the world reflect back on the music he produced from 66 albums spanning decades.
His passing comes on the same day that South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela died a year ago. The two musicians were close friends.
Here's a look at some of his greatest hits.
Messages of condolences and fond memories related to his songs have been shared on social media.
Grateful for my childhood memories that come with your songs. #RIPTuku💔 pic.twitter.com/Qw6MpKJtEv— Dylan Kardashian (@DylanKardashian) January 23, 2019
Neria touched many souls that include those who didn't understand the lyrics ,that's the beauty of music ,you don't need to understand the language to enjoy the music .Oliver Mtukudzi was a music genius & his music will always be timeless #RIPTuku— Major General (@EliasChinemore) January 23, 2019
On my birthday, my best friend took me to watch bab Oliver Mtukudzi at Bassline, Newtown.— Zanele Madiba (@MissMadiba) January 23, 2019
I pushed until I was in the front row leaning against the stage & I just cried & cried because I had never seen a more energetic, invested performer.
Devastated by his passing. 💔 #RipTuku pic.twitter.com/tcioL6vtxi
We bid farewell to a legend Oliver #Tuku Mtukudzi whose music has inspired many across the globe.— Andrew Tsuro (@andrewtsuro) January 23, 2019
Personally, I loved the wisdom in many of his tracks and for that I will be grateful for his gift that he shared with us. May your lyrics lead is on!#RIPTuku #Zimbabwe #Legend pic.twitter.com/fxI2m8obTp
#RIPTUKU this broke my heart attended so many shows of the legend last year little did i know i was saying my farewell, his music will live on. RIP Legend#RIPTUKU pic.twitter.com/AxrIjq4YTm— Mo-Afrika (@Timmytom78) January 23, 2019
