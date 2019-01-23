#UniteBehind welcomes charges against former Prasa exec
The National Prosecuting Authority says Mthuthuzeli Swartz has been charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of more than R1.5 million.
CAPE TOWN – Lobby group #UniteBehind has welcomed criminal charges against former acting Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz.
Swartz appeared in Port Elizabeth's Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority says Swartz has been charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of more than R1.5 million.
He was granted bail of R2,000 and will appear in court again on 27 February.
UniteBehind's Laddie Bosch says it's time those involved in corruption at Prasa are held accountable.
Bosch says Swartz is one of many who contributed to maladministration and corruption at Prasa over the last decade.
“We hope that it will be done diligently and thoroughly. And it also sends a signal to other people involved in corrupt activities that collapse the service that we’re coming for them.”
Prasa has declined to comment on the matter.
