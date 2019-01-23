UniteBehind welcomes charges against former Prasa exec

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
Go

#UniteBehind welcomes charges against former Prasa exec

The National Prosecuting Authority says Mthuthuzeli Swartz has been charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of more than R1.5 million.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Lobby group #UniteBehind has welcomed criminal charges against former acting Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz.

Swartz appeared in Port Elizabeth's Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority says Swartz has been charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of more than R1.5 million.

He was granted bail of R2,000 and will appear in court again on 27 February.

UniteBehind's Laddie Bosch says it's time those involved in corruption at Prasa are held accountable.


Bosch says Swartz is one of many who contributed to maladministration and corruption at Prasa over the last decade.

“We hope that it will be done diligently and thoroughly. And it also sends a signal to other people involved in corrupt activities that collapse the service that we’re coming for them.”

Prasa has declined to comment on the matter.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA