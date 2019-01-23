Tributes pour in for legendary Oliver Mtukudzi
The legendary Zimbabwean musician died on Wednesday in Harare at the age of 66.
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are pouring in on Wednesday evening for Oliver Mtukudzi, the late jazz musician who brought hits like Todii and Neria.
The legendary Zimbabwean musician died on Wednesday in Harare at the age of 66.
It’s understood he’d been battling an illness for the past month.
The world-renowned jazz singer left 66 albums behind to preserve his legacy.
In 2018, Mtukudzi spoke to Eyewitness News about why he chose to stay in the music business: “My music is about touching the hearts... never mind how old. If a baby is born today, she/he must be able to relate to my music.”
Social media bears testament to the impact he had on fans, with thousands paying tribute to Mtukudzi.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthwethwa in his tweet described Mtukudzi as a giant of African music who gave us light in the darkest hour.
South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai tweeted “rip to a most humble and incredible musician whose music was universally loved #ripolivermtukudzi”.
PODCAST: Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
A jazz maestro. A giant in his own right. A quintessential performer. There can never be another like him. #RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/FFL3UQ3Nvj— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) January 23, 2019
#RIPOliverMtukudzi— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 23, 2019
Throwback to when he made us put on our dancing shoes at Jazz On The Lake last year. What a privilege to have seen one of the greats live. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. #RIPTuku ^NS pic.twitter.com/Ehr9o99leA
#RIPTuku— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 23, 2019
Your presence on stage was always remarkable. Everyone stood up and danced to your music all the time. You touched so many lives. You will be missed. #RIPOliverMtukudzi #OliverMtukudzi #JoburgCares ^PS pic.twitter.com/95SemSWaxU
Rest In Peace to one of the greatest African musician of our time, Oliver Mtukudzi.— The Koroga Festival (@KorogaFestival) January 23, 2019
Thank you for the memories. #RIPTuku #KorogaFestival pic.twitter.com/bh1NRcNvTz
More in Lifestyle
-
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment
-
Filmmaker Bryan Singer accused of sexual assault
-
[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hits
-
Cocaine found in Chris Brown's hotel room 'was not his': lawyer
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66
-
Superhero thriller ‘Glass’ shatters North American box office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.