Tributes pour in for legendary Oliver Mtukudzi

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are pouring in on Wednesday evening for Oliver Mtukudzi, the late jazz musician who brought hits like Todii and Neria.

The legendary Zimbabwean musician died on Wednesday in Harare at the age of 66.

It’s understood he’d been battling an illness for the past month.

The world-renowned jazz singer left 66 albums behind to preserve his legacy.

In 2018, Mtukudzi spoke to Eyewitness News about why he chose to stay in the music business: “My music is about touching the hearts... never mind how old. If a baby is born today, she/he must be able to relate to my music.”

Social media bears testament to the impact he had on fans, with thousands paying tribute to Mtukudzi.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthwethwa in his tweet described Mtukudzi as a giant of African music who gave us light in the darkest hour.

South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai tweeted “rip to a most humble and incredible musician whose music was universally loved #ripolivermtukudzi”.

A jazz maestro. A giant in his own right. A quintessential performer. There can never be another like him.

Throwback to when he made us put on our dancing shoes at Jazz On The Lake last year. What a privilege to have seen one of the greats live. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Your presence on stage was always remarkable. Everyone stood up and danced to your music all the time. You touched so many lives. You will be missed.