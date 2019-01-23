Superhero thriller ‘Glass’ shatters North American box office
Its four-day take over the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend in the US saw it vault past the previous weekend’s leader, ‘The Upside’ from STX Films.
LOS ANGELES - Glass, a superhero thriller both financed and directed by M Night Shyamalan, shattered the North American box office over the holiday weekend, taking in $46.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Tuesday.
The Universal film, a sequel to Shyamalan’s Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016), stars Bruce Willis as the superhuman known as The Overseer locked in a psychiatric ward with nemesis and mass murderer Samuel L Jackson, AKA Mr Glass.
Its four-day take over the Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend in the US saw it vault past the previous weekend’s leader, The Upside from STX Films, which took in $18.4 million for the second spot.
The Upside features Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker. Critics have called the script, a remake of a 2011 French film, “corny” but praised the two lead actors.
In third was Warner Bros.’s superhero film Aquaman, down one spot from last weekend, with a take of $12.7 million. The film, starring Jason Momoa as the Atlantean king, has generated more than $1 billion in box office revenues worldwide.
The fourth spot went to a surprise entry - anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly from Funimation Films, with $11.5 million.
The fantasy martial arts movie is the 20th Dragon Ball film and appears to be having one of the best showings of any in the series.
And in fifth was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, still performing well in its sixth week out at $10.2 million. The Sony movie won the Best Animated Movie award at the recent Golden Globe ceremony.
WATCH: Official trailer for Glass
Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:
A Dog’s Way Home ($9.9 million)
Escape Room ($6.8 million)
Mary Poppins Returns ($7.2 million)
Bumblebee ($6.1 million)
On the Basis of Sex ($4.8 million)
