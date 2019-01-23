Students can appeal NSFAS funding rejections

NSFAS says of the 417,000 who applied for funding in the year ahead, 300,000 have been declared approved, pending registration at public institutions for funded qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 60,000 students who applied for tertiary studies funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but were denied can appeal for the denial to be overturned.

In December 2018, the scheme called for a review of the 109,000 applications that were initially unsuccessful for the 2019 academic year. Following this process, over 60,000 of these applicants, have subsequently been declared financially eligible.

However, as applications still came in, the number of unsuccessful applicants escalated to 65 000.

NSFAS says some applications were turned down based on information received from credit bureaus regarding their household income.

"Should a student want to dispute this outcome because of changes to the household income or Sassa status, they may lodge an appeal by providing the necessary documentation to NSFAS."

An appeal form can be downloaded from the NSFAS website and must be completed and submitted to the Financial Aid Office at the institution.

Alternatively, students can submit appeals directly to NSFAS, along with required documentation, to

applicationreview@nsfas.org.za. The closing date for appeals is 8 March.

Appeals will only be considered on the following grounds:

• Material change in combined household income (proof of loss of income needed with a fully

completed NSFAS form for students that were not previously funded)

• Loss of a bursary/sponsor in the 2018 academic cycle (documented proof should be provided

and should be accompanied by a fully completed NSFAS application form)

• Failure to meet academic criteria where prior academic performance has been satisfactory

(provide supporting information and documentation that provides details of the reasons that

affected performance)

• Failure to meet academic criteria due to medical condition (s) or death of an immediate family

member (provide supporting information and documentation)

• Student had a gap year in NSFAS funding or failed to register previously and could not reapply

for funding

• More than one student from the same household concurrently enrolled at a university/TVET

college, and

• Applying for an approved postgraduate qualification (see section F on the appeal form for list)