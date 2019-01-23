State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony

Dennis Bloem says that he can back up Angelo Aggrizzi’s explosive testimony about bribes and kickbacks for lucrative contracts with the Department of Correctional Services.

CAPE TOWN - A past chairperson of Parliament’s Correctional Services Oversight Committee says he wants to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Dennis Bloem, a former African National Congress MP, chaired the committee for five years between 2004 and 2009.

He says that he can back up former Bosasa COO Angelo Aggrizzi’s explosive testimony about bribes and kickbacks for lucrative contracts with the department.

“I will approach the Zondo commission to go and testify, to back up what Mr Angelo Aggrizzi has said because I was there. I was the chairperson for five years, and I know what Mr Aggrizzi is talking about.”

Bloem, who is now a spokesperson for the Congress of the People (Cope), says the Department of Correctional Services’ contracts with Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT were repeatedly questioned by the committee.

Cope is now calling for the termination of all contracts that the Department of Correctional Services has with Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT, now known as Global Technology Systems.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa can’t turn a blind eye on what is coming up at the Zondo commission, where Mr Aggrizzi is exposing this corruption, this network of money-laundering.”

