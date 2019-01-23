Sex traffickers hold 20,000 Nigerian women, girls in Mali - agency
The women and girls, most aged 16-30, had been told they would be taken to Malaysia to work in hospitality but instead were forced into prostitution.
LAGOS - As many as 20,000 women and girls are feared to have been trafficked from Nigeria to Mali where they are stranded after being forced into prostitution, the head of Nigeria’s anti-trafficking agency said on Tuesday.
Julie Okah-Donli, director general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said a fact-finding team from NAPTIP and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) had uncovered the extent of the trafficking during a visit to southern Mali last month.
Dozens of women and girls were repatriated from the Kangaba area of southern Mali in the preceding months. The team, which went to the area to investigate, found hundreds more being held there, Okah-Donli said in a telephone interview.
“They were reliably informed by the locals that they had over 200 such places scattered around the southern part of Mali. In each of the shacks where they held them they had 100 to 150 girls in the area. That is how we came to the figure” of at least 20,000 being held, she said.
The women and girls, most aged 16-30, had been told they would be taken to Malaysia to work in hospitality but instead were forced into prostitution.
“They are held in horrible, slave-like conditions,” said Okah-Donli. “They can’t escape because they are kept in remote locations, like deep in forests.”
Thousands of women and girls are taken out of Africa’s most populous country each year, where 70% of the 190 million inhabitants live on less than two dollars a day. A large proportion of them arrive in Europe but others are transported to other parts of West Africa.
Okah-Donli said her agency had partnered with IOM, which arranged the repatriation of 41 women and girls from Mali in December and was working on returning others home.
They come mostly from states in southern Nigeria, including Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra and Edo.
Others are also thought to be trafficked to other West African countries including Ghana, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, said Okah-Donli.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwean jazz singer Oliver Mtukudzi dies at 66
-
SA man detained in Mozambique as suspected terrorist dies in custody
-
[PODCAST] Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
-
Zimbabwe’s civil servants threaten to go on strike over salaries
-
[WATCH] A collection of Oliver Mtukudzi's greatest hits
-
ANC to intervene in Zimbabwe's economic crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.