Sanef denies claims of Bosasa donation towards SABC8

Sanef says only one donation of R100,000 was made and that it was not from Bosasa or any person connected to the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it could not find any donation from Bosasa or a person connected to Bosasa towards a crowdfunding campaign for the SABC8 journalists.

TimesLive reports that a senior Bosasa official instructed his colleagues to donate R100,000 to the crowdfunding effort to help the group of journalists in 2016.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) suspended the journalists at the time without pay for speaking out against censorship of protest footage.

Sanef Treasurer Adriaan Basson says, “There two big donations made which were not from Bosasa or anyone linked to Bosasa. We’ve also asked TimesLive to provide us with proof of such a transaction.”

