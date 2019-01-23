Popular Topics
SA man detained in Mozambique as suspected terrorist dies in custody

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says South Africa’s High Commissioner in Maputo has been ordered to investigate the death of Andre Hanekom.

Andre Hanekom. Picture: Facebook/Francis Hanekom
Andre Hanekom. Picture: Facebook/Francis Hanekom
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Andre Hanekom, being held as a suspect terrorist in Mozambique, has died in custody on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says South Africa’s High Commissioner in Maputo has been ordered to investigate the death.

The death of Andre Hankom is confirmed by his wife Francis and daughter Andrie.

The 61-year-old had lived in Mozambique for 26 years.

He was a hunter and game fisherman.

Friends say his arrest as a suspected supporter of a terror group responsible for scores of gruesome killings in Cabo Delgado province was a result of mistaken identity, or his being framed by business rivals or scapegoated.

His widow says that authorities were trying to gain access to his seafront property which looks over the rich gas deposits in the province.

