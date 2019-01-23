SA delegation 'allays fear over Eskom' at WEF

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says potential investors seem pleased that South Africa has taken steps to turn Eskom around.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says the crisis at cash-strapped Eskom has been widely discussed by global leaders at the World Economic Forum, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has allayed fears over the parastatal.

Ramaphosa chaired a session on shaping Africa’s agenda at the global event in Davos earlier on Wednesday.

Accompanying Ramaphosa are Cabinet ministers, business leaders and representatives of state-owned entities.

Ramaphosa is trying to convince potential investors that South Africa has changed course and is open for business.

“If we are to invest, or drive the force in the struggle revolution, we’ve got to have a good mix of energy and Eskom plays a crucial role and that seems to have settled investors. They have confidence, they appreciate the fact that we’ve taken bold decisions.”