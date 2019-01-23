‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa

Speaking in Davos on Wednesday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given an assurance that the commission won't be allowed to collapse.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded at the World Economic Forum that state capture has damaged the confidence in the country's economy.

Speaking in Davos on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa said the rot in state institutions being uncovered at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry is far worse than expected.

He says the government's support for the inquiry shows its serious about rooting out corruption.

“As a country and as the government, and indeed as a people to fight corruption, bring it to an end to make sure that those who have been complicit in acts of corruption are brought to book.”

The president has also given an assurance that the commission won't be allowed to collapse.

“That commission is very important in the life of South Africans because it is executing a very important and historical task of getting South Africa to get to the bottom of what really happened with state capture.”

On Tuesday at a Luthuli House briefing, the African National Congress's Zizi Kodwa said the party would not yet be acting against its officials implicated at the inquiry because what’s coming out of the inquiry is not "the gospel truth".