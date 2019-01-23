Ramaphosa looks to convince WEF delegates that SA open for business
President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the forum in Davos, Switzerland, together with the Ministers of Finance and International Relations in the hopes of strengthening partnerships for economic growth in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's programme officially gets underway at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday where he will chair a session on shaping Africa’s agenda in the global context.
The president will also address a session on country strategy in South Africa.
Ramaphosa is attending the forum in Davos, Switzerland, together with the Ministers of Finance and International Relations in the hopes of strengthening partnerships for economic growth in South Africa.
Ramaphosa has the tough task of convincing potential investors that South Africa has changed course and is open for business and international trade opportunities.
South Africa means business! #TeamSouthAfrica following a briefing session with President @CyrilRamaphosa in preparation for SA’s participation at #WEF19 - they will engage & update the international community, on the path of renewal & growth on which the country has embarked. pic.twitter.com/b8QAyMtYCW— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 22, 2019
South Africa will also use the platform to deal with issues on the continent like the instability in Zimbabwe.
On Wednesday, Ramaphosa called for sanctions against the country to be lifted so it can be assisted by the rest of the world.
International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said it's an important matter.
“We would like to help to the extent that it is possible and affordable for us. It’s not a question of what they are asking for, it’s what’s affordable for us. We want to help them because a stable Zimbabwe is good for the region,” she said.
On Thursday, Ramphosa will address the South African investment seminar where he will boost the country's profile as a partner of choice.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Amcu calls out ‘captured’ Chamber of Mines & 'racist' Sibanye-Stillwater
-
DWS still owes over R70m for Giyani bulk water project, says Khato Civils
-
‘I was told to suspend Madavo, Seanie’ – PIC HR head tells inquiry
-
World's 26 richest own same as poorest half of humanity: Oxfam
-
Gungubele: 'PIC board ready to appear before commission'
-
Never mind climate change, Davos prefers private jets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.