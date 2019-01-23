Ramaphosa looks to convince WEF delegates that SA open for business

President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the forum in Davos, Switzerland, together with the Ministers of Finance and International Relations in the hopes of strengthening partnerships for economic growth in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's programme officially gets underway at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday where he will chair a session on shaping Africa’s agenda in the global context.

The president will also address a session on country strategy in South Africa.

Ramaphosa has the tough task of convincing potential investors that South Africa has changed course and is open for business and international trade opportunities.

South Africa means business! #TeamSouthAfrica following a briefing session with President @CyrilRamaphosa in preparation for SA’s participation at #WEF19 - they will engage & update the international community, on the path of renewal & growth on which the country has embarked. pic.twitter.com/b8QAyMtYCW — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 22, 2019

South Africa will also use the platform to deal with issues on the continent like the instability in Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa called for sanctions against the country to be lifted so it can be assisted by the rest of the world.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said it's an important matter.

“We would like to help to the extent that it is possible and affordable for us. It’s not a question of what they are asking for, it’s what’s affordable for us. We want to help them because a stable Zimbabwe is good for the region,” she said.

On Thursday, Ramphosa will address the South African investment seminar where he will boost the country's profile as a partner of choice.

