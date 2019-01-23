'Proud' Bafana star Percy Tau completes BCom degree

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has completed his BCom degree at the University of South Africa.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player, who is now on the books of English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, is currently on loan to Belgian side Royale Union Saint Gilloise.

Tau tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he had completed his degree.

“I’m very proud to have completed my degree. I know mama is very excited and I can't wait for my graduations #Bcom”