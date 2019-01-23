Popular Topics
Presidency yet to say when Political Party Funding bill will commence

It is now law for political parties to reveal their private funding annually.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency is yet to announce when the Political Party Funding bill will come into effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law late on Tuesday night.

This means that it is now law for political parties to reveal their private funding annually.

The bill also prohibits political parties from accepting donations from foreign governments state-owned entities and organs of state.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The likelihood is that the bill is going to be implemented in phases; the intention is to ensure that to enhance the transparency and those provisions that would not put a disproportionate burden on the fiscus at this point.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

