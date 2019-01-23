Presidency yet to say when Political Party Funding bill will commence
It is now law for political parties to reveal their private funding annually.
JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency is yet to announce when the Political Party Funding bill will come into effect.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law late on Tuesday night.
This means that it is now law for political parties to reveal their private funding annually.
The bill also prohibits political parties from accepting donations from foreign governments state-owned entities and organs of state.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The likelihood is that the bill is going to be implemented in phases; the intention is to ensure that to enhance the transparency and those provisions that would not put a disproportionate burden on the fiscus at this point.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'
-
NPA confirms it will drop charges against Duduzane Zuma
-
Mngxitama: 'I've never met or received money from Agrizzi'
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Bosasa discredited, spied on problematic people'
-
Magashule: 'ANC to respond to Agrizzi claims at appropriate time'
-
DA to meet with families of Life Esidimeni victims over billboard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.