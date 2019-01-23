Preferential treatment enjoyed by Bosasa laid bare at Zondo Inquiry

Angelo Agrizzi has confirmed a catering tender with the Department of Correctional Services was extended without going out to tender and without Treasury's approval.

CAPE TOWN - The extent of the preferential treatment enjoyed by facilities management company Bosasa and its affiliates has on Wednesday been laid bare before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has largely been confirming the findings of a 10-year-old Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that has never been acted on.

He’s told the commission it was virtually impossible for other companies to compete with Bosasa for lucrative prison contracts, because of the close relationship it enjoyed with top officials who received kickbacks.

Agrizzi has confirmed a catering tender with the Department of Correctional Services was extended first by a year, and then for six months, without going out to tender and without Treasury's approval.

He says it would have been near impossible for another company to outbid Bosasa because it had the inside track.

“It was an ideal opportunity to make the department totally reliant upon Bosasa.”

Through Bosasa, its affiliate Sondolo IT also enjoyed an unfair advantage for a R236 million control access tender, with access to the site which other companies were not permitted.

The tender period was also reduced to just 21 days, making it impossible for another company to submit a comprehensive bid.

A similar pattern also followed for an R486 million fencing tender to Bosasa affiliate, Phezulu and an R60 million TV tender to Sondolo.

