CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 22 January 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall: 6, 15, 24, 41, 47 PB: 3

PowerBall Plus: 17, 28, 40, 42, 45 PB: 16

