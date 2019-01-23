Pope Francis announces Japan visit in November
The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly voiced a desire to visit Japan, home to some 450,000 Roman Catholics, including most recently in September last year.
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis announced on Wednesday he will visit Japan in November, becoming the first pontiff to do so since John Paul II nearly 40 years ago.
"I will go to Japan in November," he said on board the Papal plane bringing him to Panama for a gathering of young Catholics.
The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly voiced a desire to visit Japan, home to some 450,000 Roman Catholics, including most recently in September last year.
Around 510,000 Protestants live in the largely Shinto Buddhist country, according to Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs.
Francis had wanted to work as a missionary there in his youth but abandoned the plan after a lung operation.
The pope has made two trips to Asia since his election five years ago, visiting the Philippines and Sri Lanka in 2014, followed by Myanmar and Bangladesh last year.
In January of last year, Francis issued a harrowing photograph taken in 1945 showing a young Japanese boy carrying his dead brother.
The child, carried on the boy's back, was killed when the United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Nagasaki.
Francis, who has often spoken of the dangers of nuclear weapons, had written on the back of the image just four words: "The fruit of war".
Pope John Paul II visited Japan in 1981.
Popular in World
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
-
New setbacks in search for Spanish toddler who fell down well
-
Swedish teenager upstages China, Brexit at Davos
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape claim
-
US Senate to vote on ending government shutdown, Trump wall impasse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.