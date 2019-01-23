Police reviewing footage to help track down missing Muizenberg mom

Angelique Ripepi (25) was last seen on Saturday when she left her home to go to Table View for a job interview.

CAPE TOWN - Police are reviewing video footage to help them track down a missing Muizenberg mother.

She, however, never returned home and her family have been unable to get hold of her.

Her stepfather Anthony Matthee says that they weren't aware that she had a job interview on that day.

Matthee says they're appealing to anyone with information to assist them in finding her.

"We've been trying to phone her since Saturday when we found out that she didn't come home. Her boyfriend contacted us asking if we knew where she was. We then tried contacting her but her phone is off."