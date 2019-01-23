Police reviewing footage to help track down missing Muizenberg mom
Angelique Ripepi (25) was last seen on Saturday when she left her home to go to Table View for a job interview.
CAPE TOWN - Police are reviewing video footage to help them track down a missing Muizenberg mother.
Angelique Ripepi (25) was last seen on Saturday when she left her home to go to Table View for a job interview.
She, however, never returned home and her family have been unable to get hold of her.
Her stepfather Anthony Matthee says that they weren't aware that she had a job interview on that day.
Matthee says they're appealing to anyone with information to assist them in finding her.
"We've been trying to phone her since Saturday when we found out that she didn't come home. Her boyfriend contacted us asking if we knew where she was. We then tried contacting her but her phone is off."
Popular in Local
-
Magashule: 'ANC to respond to Agrizzi claims at appropriate time'
-
Mngxitama: 'I've never met or received money from Agrizzi'
-
Angelo Agrizzi: 'Bosasa discredited, spied on problematic people'
-
Family ‘extremely’ worried after Muizenberg woman's disappearance
-
Chris Brown can leave France after arrest for alleged rape
-
Ramaphosa signs Political Party Funding Bill into law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.