PIC Inquiry hears interim report into Ayo Technology probe leaked
Lufuno Nemagovhani has told the PIC Commission of Inquiry that he is responsible for the investigation into the R4.3 billion deal.
JOHANNESBURG - The head of the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) internal audit department says the investigation report into the dubious Ayo investment has been leaked, even though it hasn’t yet been finalised.
Lufuno Nemagovhani has told the PIC Commission of Inquiry that he is responsible for the investigation into the R4.3 billion deal, which resulted in two suspensions on Tuesday.
The investment into Iqbal Surve’s Ayo Technologies company has been flagged as controversial for some time due to the high valuation placed on the stock at its listing.
Nemagovhani says he can’t go into detail about the Ayo investigation because it’s still ongoing, but he’s concerned because the interim report has already been leaked.
“I was called by a former employee, saying they have this report.”
The PIC obtained R4.3 billion private placements in Ayo Technologies valuing the shares at R43 a piece.
They’re now sitting at just under R23; putting the PIC about R2 billion out of pocket.
Nemagovhani revealed on Wednesday that due process wasn’t followed when this deal was signed off; it’s an issue he raised back in May 2018.
WATCH: PIC internal audit dept gives evidence at the inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
