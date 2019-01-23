Pakistan skipper Ahmed could face sanction over Phehlukwayo slur

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could face a possible sanction from the ICC for an alleged racist slur towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could face a possible sanction from the International Cricket Council for an alleged racist slur towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan lost the match by five wickets, with Phehlukwayo winning the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution of 4/22 and a match-winning innings of 69 not out.

A frustrated Sarfraz made the slur on the back of his bowlers' inability to break the 127-run partnership between Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen who was also unbeaten on 80, his second half-century in as many games for his country.

Sarfraz said in Urdu: "Abbay kaale teri Ammi kahan bethi hoyi hain aaj, kya parhwa kay aaya hai aaj," which translates to "Black guy!!! Where has your mom prayed for you today?"

Although there has been no official word from the match officials, including match referee Ranjan Madagulle, Sarfraz’s utterances could land him in hot water with cricket’s governing body.