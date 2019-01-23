Pakistan skipper Ahmed could face sanction over Phehlukwayo slur
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could face a possible sanction from the ICC for an alleged racist slur towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could face a possible sanction from the International Cricket Council for an alleged racist slur towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday evening.
Pakistan lost the match by five wickets, with Phehlukwayo winning the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution of 4/22 and a match-winning innings of 69 not out.
A frustrated Sarfraz made the slur on the back of his bowlers' inability to break the 127-run partnership between Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen who was also unbeaten on 80, his second half-century in as many games for his country.
Sarfraz said in Urdu: "Abbay kaale teri Ammi kahan bethi hoyi hain aaj, kya parhwa kay aaya hai aaj," which translates to "Black guy!!! Where has your mom prayed for you today?"
Although there has been no official word from the match officials, including match referee Ranjan Madagulle, Sarfraz’s utterances could land him in hot water with cricket’s governing body.
Popular in Sport
-
Brawn understands wall of secrecy round stricken Schumacher
-
Serena dumped as Pliskova reaches Open semis
-
Sundowns win, Pirates draw to stretch long unbeaten runs
-
Phehlukwayo stars with Van Der Dussen as Proteas level series
-
Ronaldo's two-year jail sentence for tax fraud reduced to fine: court
-
Banyana and Sweden play out gripping draw
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.