Ostrich farmers struggling as drought continues to cripple Little Karoo
Farmers have reduced their flocks by raising fewer chicks as the drought continued its grip, but fewer birds pushed the unit cost up.
CAPE TOWN - The Ostrich Business Chamber says ostrich farmers are struggling in the Little Karoo due to the severe drought that is currently crippling the area.
The farmers have lost nearly a billion rand so far as the result of drought in the area.
The organisation says it is hoping for some improvement in the prices of ostrich leather.
Farmers have reduced their flocks by raising fewer chicks as the drought continued its grip, but fewer birds pushed the unit cost up.
Piet Kleyn, chair of the Ostrich Business Chamber in Oudtshoorn, says: “The largest portion of the ostrich production is done in the area where there’s a severe drought at the moment. It’s affecting it badly and the farmers are suffering because of that.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
PIC auditing head Nemagovhani tasked to dig into Ayo transaction
-
Ramaphosa looks to convince WEF delegates that SA open for business
-
Chinese Dolce & Gabbana model apologises for part in race row
-
[WATCH LIVE] PIC internal audit dept head gives evidence at inquiry
-
From Prince William to Mike Pompeo: top quotes at Davos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.