Ostrich farmers struggling as drought continues to cripple Little Karoo

Farmers have reduced their flocks by raising fewer chicks as the drought continued its grip, but fewer birds pushed the unit cost up.

CAPE TOWN - The Ostrich Business Chamber says ostrich farmers are struggling in the Little Karoo due to the severe drought that is currently crippling the area.

The farmers have lost nearly a billion rand so far as the result of drought in the area.

The organisation says it is hoping for some improvement in the prices of ostrich leather.

Piet Kleyn, chair of the Ostrich Business Chamber in Oudtshoorn, says: “The largest portion of the ostrich production is done in the area where there’s a severe drought at the moment. It’s affecting it badly and the farmers are suffering because of that.”

