[OPINION] The common knowledge about common criminals in our midst

Those who have never worked in government, I hold, are justified to be shocked by the chilling testimony being given by Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa CEO at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Bosasa is not, and never was, founded on the grounds of conducting just ethical moral business practices.

Bosasa was set up to enrich some politicians who - when we fought for the liberation during the dark days of apartheid - probably had no intention to serve the democratic dispensation with honour and dignity, but rather fleece every penny in the public purse through getting endless unjustified tenders in government.

I remember our now honourable ambassador in Spain, Lulama Smuts Ngonyama, who years gone by said that he didn’t join the struggle to be poor.

True, we fought vigorously against the apartheid government employing every possible arsenal at our disposal, including stones, not for self enrichment but to alleviate poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, under unemployment.

We wanted a just South Africa where all citizens irrespective of their skin colour or creed could be able to justly access all opportunities, be they employment, wealth creation, cultural, religious or others without using undue political connections or proximity to politicians.

Questions were always asked about Bosasa’s proximity to some politicians at the time as it rose to bag every tender it wanted without any sweat.

Agrizzi is simply confirming what is common knowledge.

The critical issue now is: where is Gavin Watson, the CEO of Bosasa, now called African Global Operations?

Hopefully we won’t be found wanting like in the case of the Guptas - who when they felt that Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre was fast opening for them, legally left the country.

Now we are forced to spend money attempting to bring them back to account for their alleged misdeeds - a costly exercise which we ought to have foreseen.

The same with attorneys Ronald Bobroff and Darren Bobroff - the father and son who fleeced the RAF and left many of their clients licking their wounds without getting their duly deserved compensation from RAF payouts.

Again, the Bobroff's alleged fleecing activities were public knowledge. Foresight ought to have told us that they were potential flight risks. They are now likely living large in Australia after ‘slipping out of the country’ because they knew Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre doors were wide ajar for them to enter.

Are we going to allow the architects of corruption and dispensers of illicit money from Bosasa to ‘slip out of the country' too?

Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe is a human & fundamental rights activist.