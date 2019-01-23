Popular Topics
Omotoso heads to ConCourt in bid to have judge recused, charges quashed

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed petitions last year for the presiding judge to recuse himself and for the charges to be quashed.

FILE: Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee
FILE: Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Alleged sex trafficker Timothy Omotoso plans to file papers with the Constitutional Court in the coming days for leave to appeal.

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed petitions last year for the presiding judge to recuse himself and for the charges to be quashed.

The Nigerian televangelist was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport in 2017.

Two women were apprehended a few months later for allegedly recruiting young girls and women for sexual exploitation.

The lawyer representing Omotoso and his two co-accused tells Eyewitness News that they'll file the leave to appeal application with the Constitutional Court by next Monday at the latest.

The trial against Omotoso, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani resumes next month.

But their bid to have the judge removed from the case continues.

They also want the charges quashed, arguing that the charge sheet lacked sufficient information.

The accused believe they won't get a fair trial if Judge Mandela Makaula continues to preside over the matter.

After Makaula set aside their applications, they approached the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This petition was also dismissed, prompting an approach to the highest court in the country.

