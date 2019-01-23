NUM, Numsa ‘won’t tolerate’ retrenchment of members at Eskom

The National Union of Mineworkers says Eskom needs to communicate their intentions effectively.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) along with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have handed over a memorandum to Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe, saying they will not tolerate their members being retrenched.

In December, the parastatal cut the number of members in the executive management structure from 21 to nine.

At the time, the power utility's spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the retrenchments were limited to members of the executive.

Despite this, Eskom’s debt continues to grow from R380 billion at the beginning of 2018 to R419 billion currently.

The NUM’s Paris Mashego says Eskom needs to communicate their intentions effectively.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that we find ourselves in because Eskom is planning to cut workers and that’s the issues that they [workers] are demanding that it must be stopped with immediate effect. Members must be consulted effectively.”