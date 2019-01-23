Popular Topics
NPA’s decision to drop corruption charges against Duduzana Zuma ‘rational’

On Thursday morning, the 34-year-old Duduzane Zuma is expected to appear before a magistrate where the decision will be officially communicated.

FILE: Duduzane Zuma leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court after a postponement on 26 October 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Duduzane Zuma leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court after a postponement on 26 October 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to provisionally withdraw corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma has been described as rational.

On Thursday morning, the 34-year-old Zuma is expected to appear before a magistrate where the decision will be officially communicated.

He was charged with crimes linked to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in the Free State.

The NPA cites the fact that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas's evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry was not finalised as the reason for not continuing with the criminal case for now.

During his testimony in 2018, Jonas detailed how he was offered R600 million by the Gupta brothers to take up the finance minister post. The offer, he said, was made at a meeting facilitated by Zuma.

Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says it is a rational decision made by the NPA to wait for possibly more incriminating evidence to come out at the state capture commission.

“We seat with so many cases that are botched as a result of premature prosecution once the investigation has not been completed and once all the evidence has not been gathered yet. I think it a rational and most likely well-thought decision by the NPA.”

Timeline

