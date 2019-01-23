NPA’s decision to drop corruption charges against Duduzana Zuma ‘rational’
On Thursday morning, the 34-year-old Duduzane Zuma is expected to appear before a magistrate where the decision will be officially communicated.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to provisionally withdraw corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma has been described as rational.
On Thursday morning, the 34-year-old Zuma is expected to appear before a magistrate where the decision will be officially communicated.
He was charged with crimes linked to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in the Free State.
The NPA cites the fact that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas's evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry was not finalised as the reason for not continuing with the criminal case for now.
During his testimony in 2018, Jonas detailed how he was offered R600 million by the Gupta brothers to take up the finance minister post. The offer, he said, was made at a meeting facilitated by Zuma.
Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says it is a rational decision made by the NPA to wait for possibly more incriminating evidence to come out at the state capture commission.
“We seat with so many cases that are botched as a result of premature prosecution once the investigation has not been completed and once all the evidence has not been gathered yet. I think it a rational and most likely well-thought decision by the NPA.”
Popular in Local
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'I got more than R1m from Bosasa for my legal fees'
-
State capture inquiry: Ex-ANC MP wants to testify, back up Agrizzi’s testimony
-
‘Rot uncovered at Zondo Inquiry far worse than expected’ - Ramaphosa
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
ANC rejects DA’s call for separate inquiry into Bosasa
-
NPA confirms it will drop charges against Duduzane Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.