NPA confirms it will drop charges against Duduzane Zuma
Zuma, who is out on R100,000 bail, was charged with crimes linked to the controversial Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma is off the hook for now in his corruption case.
The National Prosecuting Authority is set to drop charges against former President Jacob Zuma's son when he appears in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.
He had pleaded not guilty.
In a letter to Zuma's lawyer, the NPA said that it would announce the withdrawal of charges on 24 January due to the fact that former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas's evidence at the state capture inquiry has not been finalised.
The prosecuting authority says that it is in the interests of justice not to proceed with the criminal charges at this stage.
Zuma is also facing two counts of culpable homicide related to his deadly 2014 crash into a taxi.
