Netflix’s 'Roma' makes history and earns 10 Oscar nominations

Roma's best picture nomination marks the first time a Netflix title has been shortlisted for the top prize of Best Picture.

NEW YORK - This year’s Oscar awards could make history for the first time after a film from streaming service Netflix has earned a best picture nomination.

Roma leads the nominations together with The Favourite each have 10 a piece.

Black Panther also marks the first time a superhero film has earned a spot in that category too. It’s production designer Hannah Beachler became the first black production designer to score a nod too.

Critics have however lamented that all of the directing, cinematography, editing and original score nominees were men with no women gaining any nominations in these categories.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)