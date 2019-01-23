Nehawu welcomes probe into corruption claims at Robben Island Museum

The announcement was made by Arts and Culture Ministry after receiving a list of grievances affecting workers and the Ex-Robben Island Political Prisoners Association of SA.

CAPE TOWN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has welcomed the announcement of an investigation into Robben Island Museum corruption allegations.

The announcement was made by Arts and Culture Ministry after receiving a list of grievances affecting workers and the Ex-Robben Island Political Prisoners Association of South Africa (EPPA).

Nehawu says the museum has been in the news for all the wrong reasons under the current management.

It also stands behind the call of the current CEO's removal and that board should be dissolved.

Provincial secretary of Nehawu Eric Kweleta says: “Our support emanates from a prolonged frustration on things that we’ve raised on numerous occasions with management at Robben Island through our branch there. But the executives did not take us seriously... they never investigated and so forth”.

