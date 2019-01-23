MTN has paid $53m to settle Nigeria dispute - central bank
The central bank had ordered MTN and its lenders to bring back a total of $8.1 billion it alleged the company had illegally repatriated using improperly issued paperwork between 2007 and 2008.
ABUJA - South Africa’s MTN has paid $53 million to settle a money transfer dispute with Nigeria’s central bank and the matter has been withdrawn from court, Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday.
Emefiele said the money paid by MTN was a notional sum and that the company has been absolved from any wrongdoing, he said during a monetary policy meeting at which the bank left interest rates on hold at 14%.
