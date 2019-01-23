MPs list to be released when the time comes, says ANC
In the wake of the recent shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission implicating some ANC officials, the party won't be drawn into divulging the names of those who made it onto its parliamentary list.
LUTHULI HOUSE - In the wake of the recent shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission implicating some African National Congress (ANC) officials, the party won't be drawn into divulging the names of those who made it onto its parliamentary list.
Several ANC officials, including Nomvula Mokonyane and Vincent Smith, have been named in startling claims of bribery and corruption by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.
The ANC held a briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday to give feedback on its recent national executive committee meeting and lekgotla.
With the 2019 elections just a few months away, questions have been raised on whether the ANC will act on its members implicated in dodgy dealings at the Zondo Commission.
The party, however, is standing by its members and is keeping mum on its list of MPs to be submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.
The ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu said: “The MPs list for the African National Congress will be released by the ANC when the time comes.”
Zulu said the ANC’s had a process of who gets to be on the MP’s list: “The process started at branch level and fianally was concluded at a provincial level.”
The ANC says the recent accusations made the state capture inquiry are uncorroborated evidence and cannot be taken as gospel truth.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
