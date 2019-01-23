Mosque believes victim was targeted in fatal attack

Mohammed Amien was accosted by two men in the parking lot just after evening prayers and shot dead on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – The Jummah Masjid Mosque is Mayfair in Johannesburg says it doesn’t believe Tuesday night’s deadly shooting was an attack on the place of worship but was targeted at an individual.

A bystander was also wounded in the attack.

Worshippers have continued to hold prayer services at the mosque on Wednesday afternoon and at the Amien family home.

Visibly distraught relatives and worshippers are seated on the pavement; some are standing in groups outside Amien’s house in Mayfair just next door to the mosque where he was gunned down.

They’ve come to pay their respects to Amien who many have described as a man who gave back to the community.

Imam Tahir Salloo says he’s disturbed that such a senseless crime happened at a place of worship.

“His sole objective of coming here is to get the pleasure of his Lord and for peace and serenity. The mosque is one of the most peaceful places in the world and to have something like this, is very traumatic.”

It’s understood that the father of seven had businesses in the Johannesburg CBD; the motive for his murder is not yet known.

