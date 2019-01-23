Mayfair's Ethiopian community in mourning after fatal mosque shooting

The 40-year-old was accosted by two men in the parking lot on Tuesday and shot dead.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ethiopian community in South Africa is in mourning after one of their own was shot dead at a mosque in Mayfair.

A bystander was also wounded in the attack.

Moulana Taahir Salloo said: “I think it’s a very traumatic thing for the Ethiopian community. Literally, you had the entire Ethiopian community who were there and it was a scene of utter mourning and something very traumatic to see.”

Police say the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)