Mayfair's Ethiopian community in mourning after fatal mosque shooting

The 40-year-old was accosted by two men in the parking lot on Tuesday and shot dead.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ethiopian community in South Africa is in mourning after one of their own was shot dead at a mosque in Mayfair.
A bystander was also wounded in the attack.
Moulana Taahir Salloo said: “I think it’s a very traumatic thing for the Ethiopian community. Literally, you had the entire Ethiopian community who were there and it was a scene of utter mourning and something very traumatic to see.”
Police say the motive for the shooting is not yet known.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
