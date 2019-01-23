Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Mayfair mosque

It is understood that the 40-year-old man was coming from the mosque on Tuesday night when he was accosted by two unknown suspects who shot him before fleeing the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a worshipper was killed and a bystander wounded during a shooting at a mosque in Mayfair.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says that the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

"The man was coming from the mosque when he was attacked by two unknown suspects. When he ran back to the mosque, he was followed by the suspects and shot. He died at the scene and another man was wounded in the neck and was taken to hospital. No one was arrested."

